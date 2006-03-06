Special Recognition

Michael F. Tweedle, president and CEO of Bracco Research USA, has won the Harry Fischer Medal for Excellence in Contrast Media Research. The award is one of the highest honors for researchers in the field of contrast media.
Joseph Nagyvary, professor emeritus at Texas A&M, was awarded a gold medal in Tokyo by the Japanese Society of Applied Physics on Dec. 13, 2005. Nagyvary, who has spent 30 years researching Stradivarius violins and their composition, presented a talk, "Decoding the Stradivarius," with special emphasis on micro- and nanocomposite structures. The medal recognizes Nagyvary's discovery of nanocomposites in the varnish of the Stradivarius violin.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter