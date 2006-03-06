Sumitomo ups polarizers

Sumitomo Chemical will spend $430 million to double its capacity in Japan, South Korea, and China for polarizing film used in liquid-crystal displays. The company is already spending $300 million on similar projects in Japan and South Korea. Sumitomo expects to complete all announced expansion work by the middle of next summer and to have a total annual capacity of 76 million m2 by then. It says the polarizer market is driven by demand from manufacturers of large-sized LCD television sets.
