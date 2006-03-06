TCI expands facilities

TCI America, the U.S. arm of Japan's Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., is building a new facility at its Portland, Ore., site for specialty chemicals production. Equipment in the 20,000-sq-ft facility will include several 1,000-gal glass-lined and stainless-steel reactors. The company says the facility will open in the spring, complementing three current Good Manufacturing Practices custom synthesis suites and a cGMP pilot plant. TCI has yet to determine whether the new facility will be cGMP as well.
