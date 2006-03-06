YCC's Atlanta Fun Run

The ACS Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) invites those attending the ACS national meeting in Atlanta to join them on March 27 for the 5th Annual YCC 5-K Run/1.5-Mile Walk, which will be held at Piedmont Park, 2 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Bus transportation from the Georgia World Congress Center to the park will be available. Register by March 10 to take advantage of the early registration fee ($25) and to receive a free T-shirt. After March 10, the registration fee is $35. The registration form is on page 80 of this issue; in addition, the form and details are available at acswebcontent.acs.org/nationalmeeting/atlanta2006/YCC_reg.pdf.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter