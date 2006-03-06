Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Zn determines amyloid shape

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new spectroscopic study may help researchers get a better handle on how metal-ion coordination dictates the assembly and morphology of amyloid fibrils associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's (J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online March 1, dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja055973j). Transition metals such as zinc previously have been implicated in the assembly of amyloid fibrils. Now, a team led by David G. Lynn of Emory University has shown that Zn2+ binding dictates amyloid morphology, too. The researchers report that different Zn2+ concentrations force simple segments of the Aβ peptide of Alzheimer's disease to assemble into different morphologies, including fibrils (top) and ribbons (bottom). They used X-ray absorption spectroscopy to show that differences in the metal ion's coordination environment dictate which amyloid architecture is formed. The characteristic spectroscopic signatures they report can now be used to investigate metal coordination in full-length Aβ assemblies. Such information may reveal chemical reactivity important for cellular toxicity of Aβ, they note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing the source of chirality in protein-nanoparticle complexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins Nitrated At Specific Sites
Redirecting Amyloid Fibril Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE