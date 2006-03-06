No damages in lead paint case

A judge in Rhode Island has ruled that three companies that manufactured lead paint won't face punitive damages because the paint was legal at the time that they made it. A jury earlier found the companies-Sherwin-Williams, NL Industries, and Lyondell Chemical's Millennium unit-guilty of creating a public nuisance for selling the paint (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 21). The judge has yet to decide what the companies must do to clean up lead paint in the state.
