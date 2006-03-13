Accelrys has losses, gains

Accelrys, the chemistry and materials science research software firm, will eliminate a total of 50 jobs, an approximate 10% workforce reduction, at its Cambridge, England, and San Diego operations. A spokesman says the move results from an annual portfolio review and that Accelrys made similar cuts last year. The firm is also acting to "get ourselves into the black," he says. Accelrys reported a net loss of $6 million for the six months ending on Sept. 30. Separately, the company says it has signed "a number of" two-to-five-year licensing agreements with large pharmaceutical companies with an aggregate value of $29 million.
