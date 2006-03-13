Advertisement

March 13, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 11

NSF director shares excitement for foundation's future, enthusiasm for ongoing research, and insights into science and technology policy issues

Volume 84 | Issue 11
Environment

Arden L. Bement Jr.

NSF director shares excitement for foundation's future, enthusiasm for ongoing research, and insights into science and technology policy issues

Nisin Engineered In Test Tube

Biosynthetic route may open up access to analogs of potent antibiotic

Back to Business

Custom chemical manufacturers showed renewed faith in their industry at this year's Informex

  • Biological Chemistry

    Supersize Enzymes Come Into Focus

    Architectures of fungal and mammalian fatty acid synthases are determined at 5-Å resolution

  • Synthesis

    Companies Tout New Chemo- And Biocatalyst Developments

  • Policy

    Face-Off Over Pollutants

    Bills in House differ on how U.S. should regulate persistent organic pollutants pegged for global controls

Science Concentrates

Materials

Nanoparticles Form Diamond-like Crystals

Electrostatic interactions bring together oppositely charged nanoparticles in an unexpected way

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Beetle juice? Ew!, Secrets of earwax, Clinic, aisle four, Organic dry cleaning

 

