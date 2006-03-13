BASF to build amines plant ...

BASF will build an alkylethanolamine plant in Geismar, La., to open in 2007. The company already makes the specialty amines in Geismar and in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and says the new plant will raise its global capacity by about 40%. Joe Lynch, a BASF business director, says the company sees growth opportunities in markets including water treatment, polyurethane catalysts, pharmaceuticals, and coatings.
