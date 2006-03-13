Bill Carroll

I congratulate ACS immediate Past President William F. Carroll (no relation) for an extraordinary year. His energy, enthusiasm, and epic endeavors have truly reinvigorated ACS. He has accomplished much in his peripatetic travels promoting chemistry nationally and internationally. Through his creative ideas, he has made chemistry attractive to students at all levels. Finally, he has done a great deal in removing the negative public mind-set regarding chemistry.
C. A. Carroll
Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
