Bristol-Myers slates U.S. biologics

Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to spend $660 million on a large-scale, multiproduct, bulk biologics manufacturing facility in the U.S. A spokesman says the firm has narrowed site selection to locations in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island and that the firm will pick a site by midyear. BMS recently launched Orencia, its first internally developed biologic drug, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company now manufactures Orencia at a plant in Syracuse, N.Y., that is not large enough for commercial-scale production.
