The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Call for Nominations For Harrison Howe Award

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Nominations are being accepted for the Harrison Howe Award, given each year to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions to chemistry, defined in its broadest sense, by a scientist who shows the potential for further achievement.

The award honors Harrison Howe, who was one of the founders of the Rochester Section and was founding editor of Chemical & Engineering News. Howe's belief was that chemistry and the pursuit of chemical knowledge contribute to the betterment of society.

Many awardees have received the Harrison Howe Award in the early stages of their careers, and a significant number of them have gone on to win Nobel Prizes. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium. The recipient will deliver a lecture at the time the award is presented.

Nominations must include eight copies of a complete nominating document, including a synopsis of the accomplishments of the nominee, a curriculum vitae, and a maximum of five reprints or other supplementary material. A maximum of three supporting letters, which contain factual information about the candidate not provided in the nominating document, may be attached to the nomination.

Nominations are due July 1 and should be sent to David G. Foster, Harrison Howe Award, Chairman, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Rochester, 206 Gavett Hall, RC 270166, Rochester, NY 14627.

For more information or if you have questions about the award or procedure, contact Foster at dafoster@che.rochester.edu or (585) 477-6863; or visit www.chem.rochester.edu/~rocacs/howe/howehome.htm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

