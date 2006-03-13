Cargill strikes deals to sell novel polyols

Cargill has reached agreements to sell commercial quantities of its vegetable-oil-based polyols to the polyurethane foam producers Woodbridge Group and Hickory Springs Manufacturing. Polyols are traditionally derived from propylene oxide and an alcohol, but Cargill is making them by introducing hydroxy functionality to vegetable oil triglycerides. Dimitri Dounis, corporate director of marketing and R&D at Hickory Springs, says the new polyols "are not only more environmentally responsible but also bring performance improvements."
