Business

Eastman revamps business structure

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
In a bid to unlock synergies, Eastman Chemical is reshuffling businesses between its two units and making several key management changes. The company is moving its fibers business, which primarily makes acetate fiber for cigarette filters, to its chemicals and fibers division, formerly known as the Eastman division. The unit is being led by James P. Rogers, 54, currently executive vice president of the company and president of the Eastman division. The specialty plastics unit, which includes cellulose plastics and specialty polyester products, is moving to the company's polyester division, formerly the Voridian division, where it will be united with Eastman's polyethylene terephthalate resins business. Gregory O. Nelson, 54, currently Eastman's chief technology officer, will be president of the polyester division. Ronald C. Lindsay, 47, vice president and general manager of Eastman's performance chemicals and intermediates unit, will replace Nelson as CTO. Allan R. Rothwell, 59, president of Voridian, is retiring. Voridian was created five years ago as part of a failed attempt by Eastman to spin off its polymers businesses as a separate company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

