Fuel-cell venture set

Umicore and Solvay are joining forces to research, develop, and produce membrane electrode assemblies (MEA) and related compounds used in fuel cells. The 50-50 joint venture, named SolviCore, will be based at Umicore's Hanau, Germany, R&D site and will combine Umicore's expertise in precious-metal catalysts with Solvay's expertise in polymer membranes. The core of a fuel cell, an MEA incorporates a membrane that separates electrode-catalyst anodes and cathodes to allow for the transformation of fuel into electricity.
