GSK, Myogen trade drugs

GlaxoSmithKline and Myogen have signed a two-part licensing agreement. GSK will attain rights outside the U.S. to Myogen's ambrisentan, a selective endothelin receptor antagonist currently in Phase III development for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and Myogen will take on responsibility for the marketing and distribution of GSK's Flolan, a PAH drug, in the U.S. Myogen will receive $20 million up-front and up to $80 million in additional milestone payments plus royalties.
