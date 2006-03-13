Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

German Results Up

Sales rise at 'Big Three' chemical firms, but Bayer's profits fall on agchem slump

by Patricia Short
March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Spirits were buoyant at the recent annual financial press conferences where BASF, Bayer, and Degussa reported results for 2005.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF PHOTO
Hambrecht
Credit: BASF PHOTO
Hambrecht

At BASF, Chairman Jürgen Hambrecht crowed that his company "posted the best results in its history in 2005." For the full year, the company reported sales of $53.2 billion, up 13.9% from 2004. The bulk of the increase, the company noted, came from higher selling prices, particularly in plastics businesses. Net earnings were $3.74 billion, up 50% from the previous year.

Increased selling prices also contributed heavily to Bayer's improved results, said Chairman Werner Wenning. For the full year, the company reported sales of $34.1 billion, up 17.6% from 2004, and net profit of $1.99 billion, up 133.1%.

Security analysts were concerned that Bayer's fourth-quarter net profit dropped by 32.4%. Wenning, however, was sanguine about the decline, virtually all of which occurred in the firm's CropScience unit. Sales of insecticides and fungicides were held back, he said, "by the unusually long droughts in Brazil, Southern Europe, and Australia."

Meanwhile, Degussa's optimistic chairman, Utz-Hellmuth Felcht, pointed out that his company's budgeted capital spending for the next three years of a combined $2.61 billion will outpace depreciation. The company also plans to significantly increase its R&D spending as a proportion of sales over the next several years; R&D spending last year rose 10% to $436 million, or 3% of sales.

Degussa's sales for the year were $14.7 billion, up 9% from 2004. The company posted a $611 million net loss for the year, compared with a net profit of $371 million in 2004. The loss primarily reflected $1 billion in impairment charges in Degussa's fine chemicals business, Felcht said. Operationally, the year was very successful, he insisted.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik posts a financial loss
Europe woes hit earnings
BASF surprises with strong earnings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE