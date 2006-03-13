Henkel to sell adhesives unit

Henkel has agreed to sell its business in chemicals that bond rubber to metal and other substrates to Lord Corp. of Cary, N.C., for an undisclosed sum. The business concentrates primarily on the European market. "The increasing globalization of customer operations demands a global presence in this highly specialized segment, and our current operating base cannot offer the kind of coverage required long-term," says Jochen Krautter, executive vice president of Henkel Technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter