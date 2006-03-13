Advertisement

Policy

House passes food safety bill

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
The House passed the National Uniformity for Food Act (H.R. 4167) on March 8, giving FDA authority to create national standards for food safety. According to critics, the measure would preempt about 200 state food-safety and labeling laws that pertain to milk, shellfish, and other foods. Furthermore, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that H.R. 4167 would block about 40 future laws now being considered in the states. Thirty-nine state attorneys general and consumer groups oppose the bill, saying it would undermine states' rights and impair their ability to take quick action to remove unsafe products from store shelves. The food industry, which has been lobbying strongly for the bill, says it would not undermine efforts to protect public health and would lower costs by eliminating the need for companies to meet a variety of state standards. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), claims that the bill would not impede the ability of the states to recall unsafe foods. The outlook for the bill is uncertain in the Senate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

