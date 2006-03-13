C &EN reports that "the gas-phase hydride affinity of AlH 3 to form AlH 4 - ... is the same as that for BH 3 to form BH 4 -. This means the two anions should have the same reducing capabilities in the gas phase" and "the difference in reactivities of LiAlH 4 and NaBH 4 in solution is probably related to the cations and/or solvent properties rather than to the properties of the hydride anions" (C&EN, Aug. 29, 2005, page 27). These conclusions were attributed to Joseph S. Francisco, Paul G. Wenthold, and others (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2005, 127, 11684).

Although in their otherwise excellent publication these authors do not explicitly state this, it is inferred by the last sentence of their conclusion: "Gas-phase studies find similar thermochemical properties for BH 4 - and AlH 4 -, highlighting the role of the media in determining their condensed-phase properties and reactivity."

The condensation of a full paper into a one-paragraph newsworthy highlight may have led to misconceptions, prompting the following commentary. The reactivity of a compound, provided the free-energy change ΔG of the involved reaction is sufficiently exothermic, is not determined by the magnitude of ΔG but by the height of its activation energy barrier ΔE. The BH 4 - and AlH 4 - anions are isoelectronic with CH 4 and SiH 4 , respectively and, therefore, the two isoelectronic pairs can be expected to exhibit comparable reactivity trends. Whereas CH 4 is coordination-wise saturated, silicon in SiH 4 is not and prefers a coordination number of 6. Consequently, CH 4 reactions exhibit very high activation energy barriers because they involve the complete breakage of a strong C-H bond as the first step.

By contrast, SiH 4 is extremely reactive due to the availability of free coordination sites on Si allowing attack by a reagent without prior breakage of a Si-H bond. For example, CH 4 can be mixed with oxygen or air requiring ignition to start a reaction, whereas SiH 4 reacts spontaneously with air. This analogy should also hold for BH 4 - and AlH 4 - and explains the experimentally well-known higher reactivity of the latter.

Based on these arguments, the increased reactivity of AlH 4 - compared with that of BH 4 - is primarily related to the anions and not, as implied in the above publication and highlight, to cation or solvent effects.