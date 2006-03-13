Advertisement

People

Morton Hoffman Honored With Professional Achievement Award

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Morton Z. Hoffman, professor emeritus of chemistry at Boston University, is being recognized with the 2006 Hall of Fame Outstanding Professional Achievement Award from the Alumni Association of Hunter College of the City University of New York.

Hoffman, a Hunter graduate, will receive the award at the 136th annual birthday luncheon of the Alumni Association on May 6 in New York City. Recipients of the award are chosen from among members of Hunter's Hall of Fame. Hoffman was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1977.

His research interests include photophysics and electron-transfer photochemistry of transition-metal coordination complexes, chemistry of metal complexes in unusual oxidation states or containing coordinated ligand-radicals, and photochemistry of ion-pair electron donor-acceptor complexes.

Hoffman was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1992. Other honors include the 2005 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Teaching from the Northeastern Section of ACS, the 2003 John A. Timm Award for encouraging young people to the study of chemistry from the New England Association of Chemistry Teachers, and the 2002 Responsible Care Catalyst Award from the American Chemistry Council. Hoffman is immediate past-chair of the ACS Division of Chemical Education and is currently a councilor for the Northeastern Section.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

