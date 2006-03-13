Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Beetle juice? Ew!, Secrets of earwax, Clinic, aisle four, Organic dry cleaning

by Linda Wang
March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Linda Wang
Credit: Photo By Linda Wang

Beetle juice? Ew!

For some people, knowing that their food or drink contains an extract from crushed female cochineal beetles would give them pause, if not make them gag.

Pressed by consumer advocates, the Food & Drug Administration has now drafted a proposal that would require companies to disclose such information on food labels.

Products like Good & Plenty candy and Dannon Fruit on the Bottom boysenberry yogurt all get their distinctive red, pink, or purple color from bug-derived dyes known as carmine or cochineal.

Currently, this ingredient can get by on labels as a "color added" or "artificial color." FDA requires only that man-made colorings, such as FD&C Red No. 40, be listed by name, according to a Jan. 27 article in the Wall Street Journal.

The upcoming decision matters greatly to vegetarians, people who observe kosher guidelines, and people with a rare but dangerous allergic reaction to such dyes. Some companies have already begun listing carmine by name. Others have taken steps to replace these extracts with synthetic dyes.

The cochineal is a parasitic beetle that feeds on prickly pear cacti and that is native to Central and South America. It takes 70,000 beetles to make one pound of marketable carmine.

Secrets of earwax

Ever wonder why some people have wet, sticky earwax while others have the dry, flaky kind? Some Japanese researchers decided to find out, and last month they reported in the journal Nature Genetics (2006, 38, 324) that a single gene may be involved.

The gene, known as ATP-binding cassette C11, or ABCC11, plays a role in exporting substances out of the cells that secrete earwax. A single DNA change deactivates the gene and, without its contribution, a person has dry earwax, according to a summary of the study in the Jan. 30 edition of the New York Times.

The wet form of earwax predominates in Africa and Europe, while the dry form is most common among East Asians. People in South and Central Asia are distributed roughly half-and-half. The researchers say that presumably dry earwax arose from a mutation long ago in Northeast Asia and spread throughout the world.

Clinic, aisle four

"You're sick. we're quick," advertises a new medical service called MinuteClinic, which recently debuted at a CVS store near Washington, D.C. In fact, such in-store clinics are popping up all over the retail world, from small-scale chains like Hy-Vee to megastores like Wal-Mart.

Operated by an outside company and generally staffed by nurses and physician assistants, these clinics offer treatments on the go for common ailments like strep throat and bronchitis as well as health screenings and vaccinations.

The lure is cost and convenience. In Davenport, Iowa, a medical clinic in a Hy-Vee charges $45 per visit and $15 per lab test, and accepts insurance.

According to an article in the Feb. 15 issue of Express, Washington, D.C.'s commuter newspaper, MinuteClinic has opened 70 clinics in CVS pharmacies, Target, and Cub Foods. Quick Care has opened a number of clinics in Hy-Vee stores, and Rediclinic is one of four providers for Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart will open more than 50 in-store clinics this year.

Organic dry cleaning

Doing what Whole Foods did for groceries and what Aveda did for hair products, New York City start-up company Slate NYC is bringing the "environmentally friendly" label to laundry service.

The company claims that most dry cleaners use a toxic solvent called perchlorethylene, or perc, to clean clothes. "We use a combination of biodegradable and organic agents to clean them. This is not only beneficial to the environment (a cool benefit in and of itself), but clothes cleaned with this technology don't experience as much color loss, don't smell bad, and don't expose your skin to any toxic chemicals," the company says.

Customers sign up for a monthly flat fee, receive a Slate hamper, then choose a pickup time. "Cleaned clothes come back wrapped, tagged, and good as new," writes Slate NYC on its website, www.slatenyc.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A chemist’s guide to disinfectants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Notable potables feature changing colors and mummified toes
Panera Is Latest To Cull Ingredients

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE