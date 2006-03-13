Novartis links with Infinity

Novartis and Infinity Pharmaceuticals have joined forces to develop cancer drugs that target members of the Bcl-2 protein family. Protein-protein interactions among the Bcl-2 family are critical to cancer cell survival, but small molecules have traditionally proven unsuccessful in modulating those interactions. Infinity says its Diversity Oriented Synthesis can tackle the problem by generating a library of natural-product-like compounds that can be leveraged by Novartis' drug discovery and development team. Infinity will receive a $30 million up-front licensing fee, research funding during the first two years of the pact, and milestone payments. Infinity says total payments could exceed $400 million. Novartis will also make an equity investment in Infinity, and has agreed to invest in Infinity's initial public offering, should it take place within the next two years.
