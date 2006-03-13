Advertisement

People

Paul Cremer Named Hackerman Award Recipient

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Paul S. Cremer, professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, has received the 2006 Norman Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 award, given annually by the Welch Foundation, honors up-and-coming scientists at Texas institutions who are 40 years old or younger. Cremer is being honored for his pioneering work in physical chemistry and biological surface science.

He made significant progress in resolving a long-standing problem in chemistry known as the Hofmeister effect, or how salts interact with monolayers, proteins, and polymers. His breakthrough resulted from laser-based microfluidic methods. Water that is adsorbed at an interface can be difficult to study because the water in bulk solution gives an overwhelming response. Using a nonlinear optical technique, Cremer and his team were able to look at the nature of the water molecules at the interface and try to understand some of their characteristics.

Cremer, 38, has also studied the interactions of blood-clotting proteins with synthetic surfaces. He and his colleagues have uncovered key molecular-level details that could help determine whether artificial materials used to make hip implants will be accepted or rejected by the body.

His most recent research focuses on understanding how interfacial biological processes work at a molecular level. He concentrates on the fundamental physical chemistry of macromolecules, lipid bilayers, and colloidal systems in aqueous environments.

