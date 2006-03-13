Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Risk-based regulation urged for some waste

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Research Council says wastes that contain small concentrations of radioactive material should be regulated based on the actual risk they pose rather than the type of industry that produced them. Although low-activity wastes present much less of a radiation hazard than spent nuclear fuel or high-level radioactive wastes, NRC says they can cause health risks if controlled improperly. Low-activity wastes are generated where nuclear material is used, such as at defense installations, but also by nonnuclear enterprises such as mining and water treatment. In a March 9 report, NRC says the current patchwork of regulations that governs the management and disposal of low-activity wastes gives federal and state agencies adequate authority to protect the public, but the rules are inconsistent. Regulations for some low-activity wastes are overly restrictive, which limits disposal options. Other wastes that pose equal or greater risk are less strictly regulated, according to the report. For example, NRC notes that low-activity wastes from nuclear utilities often must be sent along lengthy shipping routes to one of only three licensed disposal sites, even though these wastes may be less radioactive than low-activity wastes from other industries that are allowed to use local landfills for waste disposal.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE