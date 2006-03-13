Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Vinit Murthy Receives George Kozmetsky Award

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Murthy
Murthy

Vinit Murthy, a doctoral student at Rice University, has been selected to receive the 2006 George Kozmetsky Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Nanotechnology.

The award, given by the Nanotechnology Foundation of Texas, includes a $5,000 prize and recognizes Murthy for his codiscovery of a simple method to encapsulate any water-soluble compound easily and without damage. Murthy is a fifth-year Ph.D student in the research group of Michael Wong. The method is the most environmentally sensitive approach yet devised for making tiny hollow spheres called microcapsules.

Microcapsule research is one of the most active fields in applied nanotechnology. Dozens of companies are either developing or using the structures to deliver everything from drugs and imaging agents to perfumes and flavor enhancers.

The Kozmetsky Awards are the first awards of their kind to be offered in the U.S. to students working in fields related to nanotechnology. They are given annually to the top two graduate students in Texas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linus Pauling Medal To Chad Mirkin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nicholas Peppas Wins Founders Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rong Tong Wins AkzoNobel Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE