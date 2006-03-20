2005-06 Project SEED College Scholarships

The ACS Committee on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2005-06 college scholarships. Each recipient receives a one-year nonrenewable scholarship of $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during his or her freshman year of college. For the 2005-06 academic year, 27 college scholarships totaling $135,000 were awarded.

Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Alfred Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical (1951), now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program, which allows students to return for a second summer of more intensive research.

Madeley Alcala graduated from International High School, Paterson, N.J. She is attending Passaic County Community College, in New Jersey. She worked under the direction of Amber Charlebois at William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J. Her research was titled "Optimizing Staining Dyes for Nucleic Acid Laboratory Experiments."

Dat Bui graduated from Arroyo High School, San Lorenzo, Calif. Bui worked under the supervision of Ben Schiefelbein, RJ Lee Group, San Leandro, Calif. Bui's research title was "Analysis of Environmental and Industrial Hygiene Samples and Materials Characterization." Bui attends the University of California, Los Angeles.

Trevor Chuan is a graduate of Galileo Academy of Science & Technology, San Francisco. Chuan worked under the direction of Patrick Morrison at Smith-Emery Co., Los Angeles. His research was titled "Project Testing and Engineering Analysis for Soil Stabilization." He attends the University of California, Davis.

Ricardo Elorza graduated from Manual Arts High School, Los Angeles. Under the supervision of Krishna Foster, California State University, Los Angeles, Elorza worked on a project titled "Determination of Phosphate in Geothermal Water Using Ion Chromatography." Elorza attends the University of California, Los Angeles.

A graduate of Pike High School, Indianapolis, Cindy Gil attends Butler University, in Indianapolis. Gil worked under the supervision of Subah Packer, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis. Gil's research was "Elucidation of Whether a Defect in Heat Shock Protein 20, a Novel Regulator of Vascular Muscle Relaxation, Plays a Causative Role in Hypertension."

Jenine Gomez graduated from High Tech High School, North Bergen, N.J. Under the supervision of Marion McClary, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J., Gomez worked on a project titled "Barnacles as Indicators of Water Conditions." Gomez attends the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Jennifer Gonzalez is a graduate of Linden High School, in New Jersey. She worked with Zhi-Hua Fan at Rutgers University, Piscataway, N.J. Gonzalez' research was "Evaluation of the Recovery of Extraction Method for a Passive Sampler." She attends Cornell University.

A graduate of Trenton Central High School, in New Jersey, Jodi Hallback is attending Rider University, Lawrenceville, N.J. She worked under Bruce Burnham at Rider on a project titled "The Synthesis of Polysubstituted Pyrroles and their Lipid-Lowering Properties."

Joanna Jorge graduated from Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. During the summer, she worked with Suzie Chen, Rutgers University, Piscataway, N.J., on a project titled "Genotyping of Transgenic Mice." Jorge attends Brown University.

Andrey Malyutin is a graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School, in Michigan. Malyutin worked under the direction of Subra Muralidharan of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. Malyutin's research was titled "Synthesis and Characterization of Core-Shell Nanoparticles for Applications in Sensors and Imaging." Malyutin attends Kalamazoo College.

Ekeoma Nwadibia graduated from Bear Creek High School, Stockton, Calif. Nwadibia worked with Andreas Franz of the University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif. Nwadibia's research was "Carbohydrate Organic Synthesis." Nwadibia attends the University of California, Davis.

Charisse Phillips is a graduate of Hillside High School, Durham, N.C. Under the direction of Marcey Waters, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Phillips worked on a research project titled "The Effect of Synthetic Peptides to G-Quadruplex DNA Binding." Phillips attends Cornell University.

Diana Quach is a graduate of Encinal High School, Alameda, Calif., and is attending the University of California, San Diego. Quach worked under the direction of In Suk Kim, USDA, Western Laboratory, Alameda. Her research was "Carbadox Metabolite in Meat Extracts."

Bianca Quilca is a graduate of Emerson High School, Union City, N.J. She worked under Yevgeniya Alkayeva, Fordham University, New York City, on a research project titled "Microwave-Assisted Solventless Oxidation of C 6 -C 8 Saturated Alcohols and Aldehydes with Molecular Oxygen." Quilca is attending New York University.

Carlos Rymer is a graduate of Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. He attends Cornell University. Rymer worked under the direction of Edward Konsevick, Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute, Lyndhurst, N.J., on a research project titled "Sediment Conditions of the Hackensack River: A Comparison."

Samira Syed is a graduate of William L. Dickinson High School, Jersey City, N.J. She attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick. Syed's mentor was Marshall Bergen from Rutgers. Syed's research was titled "Fungi Isolated from Raisins from Central Asia and the U.S."

Dario Torres graduated from Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. Torres worked under the supervision of Susan Halpern at Rutgers University, Piscataway, N.J. Torres' research was "Effect of Host Film on Erbium-Doped Silicate Glasses for Photonic Applications." Torres is attending Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J.

Lynn Tran graduated from North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics, Durham. Tran worked under the direction of Wenbin Lin, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on a project titled "Synthesis and Characterization of Chiral Porous Coordination Networks." Tran attends UNC.

Cathy Vue is a graduate of Garfield High School, Akron, Ohio. Under the direction of Pamela Cadile at Advanced Elastomer Systems, Vue worked on a project titled "Introduction to Polypropylene and a Study of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Pinking." She attends the University of Toledo.

Jumanah Yasmin graduated from John F. Kennedy High School, Paterson, N.J. Yasmin worked with William Mitchell, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Mahwah, on a project titled "Analysis of the Effect of Acetaminophen and Sodium Salicylate on Lumbriculus variegatus Tail Segment Regeneration." Yasmin attends New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Bayer Scholars

Bayer Corp. has been a major donor for Project SEED, including contributing to the Project SEED Endowment.

Ryan Thomas is a graduate of John Glenn High School, Bay City, Mich. Thomas worked under David Karpovich, Saginaw Valley State University, University Center, Mich. Thomas' research was titled "Determining the Efficiency of Dried Distiller's Grain as a Low-Cost Biosorbent for Aqueous Metal Ions." He attends Saginaw Valley State.

Vu Tran graduated from Bear Creek High School, Stockton, Calif. Tran worked under the direction of Vyacheslav Samoshin, University of the Pacific, Stockton. Tran's research was "Organic Synthesis: Carbohydrate Model Systems." Tran attends the University of California, Davis.

David Wong is a graduate of San Gabriel High School, in California. Wong conducted his research, "Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry," under the supervision of Feimeng Zhou, California State University, Los Angeles. Wong attends the University of California, San Diego.

Ullyot Scholars

Glenn Ullyot was an accomplished chem-ical researcher who worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. Barbara Ullyot had a management career at ACS.

Maria Sacta is a graduate of Union Hill High School, Union City, N.J. Sacta worked with Sat Bhattacharya at Memorial Sloan- Kettering Cancer Center, New York City. Her research project was titled "Isolation, Detection, and Cellular and Molecular Characterization of Circulating Tumor Cells in Lung and Thyroid Cancer Patients." Sacta attends New Jersey City University.

Tesia Stephenson graduated from William G. Enloe High School, Raleigh, N.C. Stephenson worked under the direction of Thomas Mitchell, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, on a research project titled "Directed Mutagenesis Generated Mutants of Magnaporthe grisea and Transformed Genotypes and Possible Phenotypes." Stepheson attends the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Fosbinder Scholar

The estate of Elizabeth Ernest Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russel J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in Fosbinder's name for college scholarships to Project SEED graduates.