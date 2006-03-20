Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

March 20, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 12

Seasoned expatriates trickle back to help Indian pharmaceutical firms push into discovery research

Volume 84 | Issue 12
Pharmaceuticals

Building R&D For Drug Discovery

Seasoned expatriates trickle back to help Indian pharmaceutical firms push into discovery research

Germany's Merck Bids To Acquire Schering

Merger of the two German firms would create company with annual sales of nearly $14 billion

Shrinking Sales For U.S. Pharma Firms

The industry's heavy reliance on cholesterol-lowering drugs rippled through fourth-quarter results

  • Environment

    Sprites Trigger Sky-High Chemistry

    High-altitude lightning is visually stunning, but is it also a player in atmospheric chemistry?

  • Business

    Petrochemicals Keep Up The Pace

    Even with a few setbacks, petrochemical makers had a decent year in 2005 and are optimistic about 2006

  • Policy

    From Science To Statecraft

    Bruce Averill considers a leap from tenured chemist to government policy adviser

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Molecules As Fossils

Mass spectrometry is helping paleontologists dig up molecular clues about prehistoric creatures

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Trading scientists, Really innovative reality TV, Brains on display

 

