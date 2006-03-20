Air Products, Landec sign license deal

Landec Corp. is licensing its Intelimer polymer technology to Air Products & Chemicals for use in personal care, latent catalysts, cleaning products, and disposable nonwoven applications. Normally used in food and agricultural applications, Intelimer polymers are proprietary alkyl acrylates that respond to relatively small changes in temperature in predictable ways. Under the agreement, Landec will receive license payments and share in gross profits. Air Products will develop applications in the targeted areas and produce the polymers.
