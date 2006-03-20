AstraZeneca has pact with Naeja

The contract chemistry research company Naeja Pharmaceutical will receive $10.2 million from AstraZeneca Canada under a three-year research partnership focused on accelerating the development of novel pain-control compounds. Naeja, based in Edmonton, Alberta, says it will work with chemists at AstraZeneca's Montreal drug discovery center in preclinical discovery and development. Naeja employs more than 100 scientists, 80 of whom hold Ph.D.s; it says the agreement will create 20 new jobs.
