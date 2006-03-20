Bayer has key role in new soccer ball

The soccer ball to be used in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany is the product of three years of development by sporting goods maker Adidas and Bayer MaterialScience. Thomas Michaelis, project manager for ball development at Bayer, says Adidas wanted a soccer ball that was rounder than ever. So for the first time, the ball's design abandons the 32 familiar five- and six-sided panels and replaces them with just 14 propeller-shaped panels. The ball is built out of four layers of polyurethane and other materials made by Bayer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter