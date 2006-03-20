Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

General Electric has agreed to acquire Ontario-based Zenon Environmental, a leader in advanced membranes for water treatment and purification, for $656 million. Zenon will become part of GE Water & Process Technologies, which also makes water treatment chemicals.

PetroChina has begun construction of a petrochemical complex near Chengdu in the southwestern province of Sichuan. A 51-49 venture between PetroChina and the Sichuan government, the $2.6 billion complex will feature an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year cracker. Start-up is scheduled for 2010.

ChemDiv has entered a research collaboration with Berlex, a U.S. affiliate of Schering AG. ChemDiv will provide synthetic and medicinal chemistry services in the search for new compounds that are active against selected G-protein-coupled receptor targets.

Lanxess has lifted its force majeure declaration for butyl rubber made at its Sarnia, Ontario, plant. Supplies suffered because of a long outage at a nearby olefins cracker owned by Nova Chemicals. Nova has been able to deliver raw materials for several weeks, Lanxess says.

W.R. Grace plans to open a technical services lab in Shanghai for its discovery sciences product group. The lab will assist customers in using the firm's chromatography equipment and services.

Ashland has acquired the assets of Nanjing Clear Environment Protection. Soon to operate under the name Ashland Nanjing Chemical, the acquired firm will provide a base for the growth of Ashland's industrial water treatment business.

Archer Daniels Midland and Metabolix have picked Clinton, Iowa, as the site for a previously announced plant to make polyhydroxyalkanoate plastics from renewable resources. The 50,000-ton-per-year plant is expected to be complete by mid-2008.

Pharmos has agreed to acquire Vela Pharmaceuticals, a venture-capital-backed company specializing in medicines for diseases of the nervous system. Pharmos, of Iselin, N.J., values the transaction at about $29.7 million in cash and stock.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sadara to supply specialties producer
Lanxess Scales Back On Assets
Water Treatment Boosted in Asia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE