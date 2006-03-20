Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical trial goes wrong

March 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A Phase I clinical trial in the U.K. has left six volunteers in an intensive care unit. Boston-based Parexel was running the trial for TGN 1412, an immunomodulatory monoclonal antibody being developed by the German biopharmaceutical company TeGenero for the treatment of autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and hematooncological malignancies. The trial was the first time the drug was used in humans. "Such an adverse reaction occurs extremely rarely, and this is an unfortunate and unusual situation," says Herman Scholtz, head of Parexel International Clinical Pharmacology. The patients are being treated at Northwick Park Hospital, where the trials were being conducted. The U.K.'s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has suspended the trials and promises an "exhaustive investigation."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer pulls sickle cell drug
GSK to buy Bellus for $2 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly arthritis drug approved for alopecia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE