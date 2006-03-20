Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Origami

Universal design scheme can wind DNA into any two-dimensional shape

by Bethany Halford
March 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

NANOART
[+]Enlarge
These colorized atomic force micrographs, each just a few hundred nanometers across, show the versatility of DNA origami.
These colorized atomic force micrographs, each just a few hundred nanometers across, show the versatility of DNA origami.

At a scale of 1:200 trillion, Paul W. K. Rothemund's new map of the Americas won't help anyone trying to navigate a cross-country road trip. But the simple, universal design scheme that the California Institute of Technology computer scientist invented to create the image-just a few hundred nanometers across and made entirely of DNA-offers scientists a stunningly simple and versatile route to create nanostructures from the bottom up (Nature 2006, 440, 297).

DNA's regular structure and predictable chemistry make it an ideal building block for bottom-up fabrication. Scientists have been using it for years to build nanoscale cubes, cages, and octahedrons. Now, with his so-called DNA origami, Rothemund has taken DNA nanofabrication to a new level, creating DNA nanodesigns 10-fold more complex than any made previously.

With DNA origami, Rothemund can knit the nucleic acid into any two-dimensional shape or pattern. Stars, snowflakes, and smiley faces just 100 nm wide are among his tiny creations.

"Rothemund has taken a new step in DNA nanotechnology and has built an origami system that allows the formation of arbitrary patterns with what appears to be relatively little effort and expense," says New York University chemistry professor and DNA nanotechnology pioneer Nadrian C. Seeman. "This is an exciting advance, which is likely to revolutionize pattern formation on this scale."

Rothemund starts the origami process by sketching out the nanostructure's desired shape on his computer. To this sketch, he computationally fits the structure's long, single-stranded DNA scaffold and hundreds of short pieces of DNA that will staple the scaffold rigidly in place. Design in hand, Rothemund mixes the component nucleic acids together and anneals them for a couple of hours to generate the final structure in good to excellent yields. He says each nanostructure takes about two weeks to realize from concept to construction.

"Rothemund's work not only presents stunningly successful engineered molecular assemblies, but it simultaneously disproves three long-held tenets of DNA nanoconstruction," notes Thomas H. LaBean, a professor of chemistry and computer science at Duke University. "This study has shown that nucleotide sequence at crossover points need not be carefully optimized and that thorough purification and precise stoichiometric control of synthetic oligonucleotides are unnecessary."

Scientists see potential for DNA origami in areas as diverse as electronics and molecular biology. "In addition to the obvious potential impact on assembly of functional nanoscale materials and molecular circuits, since this work utilizes the folding of genomic viral DNA, it hints at possible future applications in medical diagnostics and therapeutics," LaBean adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mirror-image polymerase makes mirror gene and more
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ribozyme May Hint At The Origin Of Life
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross-chiral Ribozyme May Hold Clues To Origin Of Life

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE