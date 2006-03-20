Employment slips in February

After rising for three straight months, total U.S. chemical employment fell slightly in February, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government data show the industry employed 884,900 in February, down 200 from the previous month, but 8,500 ahead of the comparable month last year. The month-to-month decline in overall employment was attributable totally to fewer production workers. Their numbers fell by 900 to 515,900 between January and February, but were up 900 from February of last year.
