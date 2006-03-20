Fisher expands in diagnostics

Fisher Scientific has entered a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Athena Diagnostics, a developer of neurologic, nephrologic, and endocrine diagnostic tests, from Behrman Capital for $283 million. Fisher also agreed to buy a 9% stake in Nanogen, a manufacturer of diagnostic equipment, microarrays, and reagents, for $15 million. Fisher says it will collaborate with Nanogen to develop Athena's proprietary markers and diagnostic assays.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter