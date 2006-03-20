Government & Policy Roundup

NSF has released statistical data on science and engineering doctoral awards earned in 2004. The data show trends by field, awarding institution, recipient characteristics, and postgraduate recipient plans.
The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee has approved the nomination of Raymond L. Orbach to become DOE's first undersecretary for science. The position was created by Congress to bolster the role of research in the department.
A new publicly accessible database of nanotechnology-containing consumer products has been rolled out by the Wilson Center's Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies. The database contains more than 200 manufacturer-identified nanotech products and can be viewed online at nanotechproject.org/consumerproducts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter