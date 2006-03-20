Novo signs two drug pacts

Novo Nordisk has licensed antibody technology from Durham, N.C.-based Argos Therapeutics for the development of drugs to treat systemic immune disorders. The deal could be worth up to $69 million for Argos, which will receive up-front and milestone payments, as well as royalties on any drugs developed through its technology. Using its dendritic cell-based technology platform, Argos has found monoclonal antibodies that target INF-alpha, which is vital to the onset and maintenance of lupus. Separately, Novo has signed an agreement to study the use of Nastech Pharmaceutical's molecular biology-based drug delivery technology with several of its compounds.
