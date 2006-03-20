A better hydrogen-producing catalyst

With an eye toward producing large quantities of hydrogen, scientists have created a new photocatalyst that splits water 10 times more efficiently than previously reported similar photocatalysts. When exposed to visible light, the catalyst-a solid solution of gallium nitride and zinc oxide impregnated with nanoparticles of a mixed oxide of rhodium and chromium-splits water, producing hydrogen gas with a quantum efficiency of 2.5%, according to Kazunari Domen at the University of Tokyo and colleagues (Nature 2006, 440, 295). The mixed oxide appears to be key; rhodium or chromium oxide alone does not improve the catalyst's activity. The authors report the reaction's efficiency increases with short-wavelength light. The catalyst performed repeated runs for 35 hours without degrading. The authors also say the catalyst could be improved to work well at long wavelengths of light.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter