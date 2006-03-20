Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Reactions

March 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Two articles require comment (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, pages 43 and 65). While I share the concern of many for the current state of U.S. science education, it should be noted that China and India, each with roughly four times the U.S. population and a fraction of our infrastructure, should be graduating more engineers and scientists as well. Diane Grob Schmidt mentions several worthwhile initiatives in her article, but the single most effective initiative would be a free four-year education for any U.S. citizen studying the physical sciences.

The U.S. is nearly alone in requiring students and their families to pay the $60,000 or so needed to attain a bachelor's degree, which provides the graduate with a murky employment future at best. At the graduate level, receiving a degree in law, medicine, or business is a more secure and lucrative choice than receiving a Ph.D. in the sciences. There are more than enough talented American students to fulfill our science and engineering needs. They are simply responding to our government's indifference to the flow of research and manufacturing jobs overseas by preparing for service-sector employment.

Schmidt's mention of the 110 pending or complete U.S. chemical plant closings points directly to C&EN's interview with Agnes Varis. Varis would do well to reconsider her statement regarding greed and the pharmaceutical industry given that her career and wealth are built on generic pharmaceuticals. Americans pay a high cost for patent medicines because the rest of the world pays less. In effect, the U.S. subsidizes the cost of drug discovery and development for the rest of the world. Unless our government is willing to pressure other nations to pay their fair share of this cost, we will continue to see an erosion of U.S. capability and economic health through the outsourcing of jobs and importing of drugs and other products.

Generic drug companies and those like Varis who broker these transactions are the beneficiaries, and the impact on the cost of discovering new medicines is zero. Varis is ill-informed if she thinks the drugmakers' original mission was social benefit. Those of us who have made a career in the discovery and development of new medicines take pride in the societal benefit our work provides, but we know our mission is and always has been to make a profit. Perhaps she should ask the former employees of those 110 chemical plants how affordable they find her miracles.

Steve J. Hodson Mason, Ohio

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US expands opportunities for international scientists
Drug pricing debate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Piramal Drops Drug Discovery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE