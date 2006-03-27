The interview with Norbert W. Bischofburger of Gilead Sciences neatly illustrates the problem graduates have with finding jobs (C&EN, Jan. 2, page 35). On one hand, Bischofburger is reluctant to hire recent graduates because "they might hang around for two or three years and then go." On the other hand, he wants to hire B.S. and M.S. chemists with some experience. Well, those with two or three years' experience that he wants to hire must have been hired by some other organization where they ultimately "move on," perhaps to an interview with Bischofburger.
You can't have it both ways. When I was interviewing after receiving a B.S. degree, the pickings were few and far between. I was advised to go on for the Ph.D. if I really wanted to stay in the field. I doubt that things have changed.
James A. Gallagher
Grosse Ile, Mich.
The number of asbestos personal injury claims Grace faced when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 was 129,000, not 325,000.
The insect that produces cochineal was identified as a parasitic beetle. It is not a beetle but a mealybug, Dactylopius coccus, and it is not a parasite. Beetles and mealybugs are in different insect orders.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter