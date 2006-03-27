Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Mix-up

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
In the obituary for Theodore Puck, reference was made to his research in genes and chromosomes (C&EN, Dec. 19, 2005, page 70): "He devised techniques ... and helped determine the number of chromosomes in a gene." I think it's the other way around. The genes make up a chromosome. A minor point but important nonetheless. At least Watson and Crick might say it's important.

Tom Russo
Jacksonville, Fla.

correction

March 6, page 33:

The number of asbestos personal injury claims Grace faced when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 was 129,000, not 325,000.

March 13, page 56:

The insect that produces cochineal was identified as a parasitic beetle. It is not a beetle but a mealybug, Dactylopius coccus, and it is not a parasite. Beetles and mealybugs are in different insect orders.

