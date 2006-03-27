In the obituary for Theodore Puck, reference was made to his research in genes and chromosomes (C&EN, Dec. 19, 2005, page 70): "He devised techniques ... and helped determine the number of chromosomes in a gene." I think it's the other way around. The genes make up a chromosome. A minor point but important nonetheless. At least Watson and Crick might say it's important.
Tom Russo
Jacksonville, Fla.
The number of asbestos personal injury claims Grace faced when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 was 129,000, not 325,000.
The insect that produces cochineal was identified as a parasitic beetle. It is not a beetle but a mealybug, Dactylopius coccus, and it is not a parasite. Beetles and mealybugs are in different insect orders.
