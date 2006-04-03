Antigenics' cancer vaccine disappoints

The cancer vaccine field (C&EN, March 27, page 23) experienced a setback when Antigenics halted a Phase III trial of its Oncophage vaccine to treat patients with kidney cancer. Shares of Antigenics plummeted by more than 40% last week with the news. The company says its interim analysis of the trial indicated that Oncophage helped improve recurrence-free survival but did not improve overall survival of kidney cancer patients. The company has suspended the trial while it analyzes the data. The disappointment has led Antigenics to a restructuring of its business, including discontinuing all late-stage clinical programs.
