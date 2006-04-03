Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 3, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 14

Attendance may be slipping, but enthusiasm for new and innovative analytical instrumentation has not waned

Volume 84 | Issue 14
Analytical Chemistry

Better Than Ever At Pittcon 2006

Attendance may be slipping, but enthusiasm for new and innovative analytical instrumentation has not waned

Chemists Converge In Atlanta

Nearly 13,000 chemical scientists network, share research, enjoy March Madness

NIH Grants Go Electronic

Agency begins phasing out paper grant application submissions in favor of electronic process

  • Biological Chemistry

    All That Glows

    Bioluminescence provides practical applications while still remaining a mystery

  • People

    MIDWESTERN HOME

    Several small pharmaceutical chemical makers credit the region for their success

  • Policy

    Estimating Properties Of New Chemicals

    EPA software undergoes peer review

Science Concentrates

Environment

What's that stuff? Beer

Brewing beer from cereals relies on a variety of biological, chemical, and physical processes

Business & Policy Concentrates

It's tough to be Isaac Newton, even now, Label them 'Wacky', New spin on chemistry

 

