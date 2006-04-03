Ashland to buy Degussa water treatment unit

Ashland has agreed to acquire Degussa's water treatment business for about $144 million. The business had sales last year of nearly $250 million. It has more than 500 employees and operates plants in Germany, China, Brazil, and the U.S. The business will join Ashland Water Technologies, which is made up of Drew Industrial and Drew Marine and employs more than 1,500 people. An Ashland spokesman says the purchase will take the company into the municipal water treatment field and boost its presence in the BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India, and China.
