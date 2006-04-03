Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Aspirin transmogrification

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

The Science & Technology concentrate about a newly discovered aspirin polymorph triggered a lot of nostalgia (C&EN, Nov. 21, 2005, page 50). I tried to explain in a paper the discrepancies associated with the previously published properties of the acetylsalicylamide isomers (Tetrahedron 1967, 23, 863). I determined that O-acetylsalicylamide rapidly and irreversibly rearranges under a variety of conditions to the N-acetyl isomer. Depending on how the N-acetyl isomer was prepared, during melting observed under a microscope along with differential thermal analysis, it was shown to exist in two different needle forms as well as rectangular plates over a fusion-solidification temperature range of 137-148 oC. Perhaps the salicylic acid system has a general proclivity to transmogrify.

Arnold J. Gordon
Greenwich, Conn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A melting liquid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Busting a myth about mechanochemical crystallization
More On Microwaves

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE