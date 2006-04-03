Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Business Roundup

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
H.B. Fuller is buying Henkel's business in sealants for the manufacture of insulating glass. Fuller already is active in insulating-glass sealants in the U.S., and the buy gives it a foothold in the European market as well.

Ablynx, which focuses on developing nanoscale antibody-derived therapeutic proteins, has tapped Edwin Moses as its new CEO. He succeeds Mark Vaeck, who will remain with the company as a consultant. Moses has been nonexecutive chairman since November 2004.

Neste Oil has sold its 10% stake in the Saudi Arabian petrochemical firm Ibn Zahr to Saudi Basic Industries Corp. for $120 million. Ibn Zahr produces methyl tert-butyl ether and polypropylene in Al Jubail.

BioFocus, the service division of genomics-based drug discovery company Galapagos, has entered a three-year pact with Roche. Building on an existing relationship, BioFocus will synthesize chemical compound libraries based on Roche's framework structures and provide them to Roche on an exclusive basis.

Plextronics has received an investment of $500,000 from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund to speed development of printable, conductive, polymer inks for solid-state white lighting. If successful, the new technology will consume less energy than existing fluorescent and incandescent fixtures.

GlaxoSmithKline and Pharmacopeia have entered a drug discovery and development alliance under which Pharmacopeia will receive $15 million in cash and up to $83 million in milestone payments. The small-molecule collaboration is the first for GSK's new Center of Excellence for External Drug Discovery.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

