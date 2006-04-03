Chemtura buys seed business

Chemtura has acquired Bayer CropScience's Trace Chemicals seed treatment business for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes a 14-person formulation facility in Pekin, Ill., and the Trace product line. Chemtura calls Trace a U.S. leader in farmer-applied seed treatments that rounds out Chemtura's existing seed treatment expertise. Chemtura sold its half of the Gustafson seed treatment business to partner Bayer CropScience for $124 million about two years ago.
