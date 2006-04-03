Ciba launches freshness indicator

Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Swiss start-up firm FreshPoint have launched a new system for indicating the freshness of perishable goods. The indicator, called OnVu, relies on the properties of pigments that change color over time and when temperatures fluctuate. It can be supplied either as a printing ink or a stick-on label. Using OnVu on perishables can enhance consumer confidence, strengthen brand reputation, and optimize shelf life, says Hermann Angerer, head of Ciba's coating effects segment.
