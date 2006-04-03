Dynavax buys Rhein Biotech

Vaccine developer Dynavax Technologies has acquired Rhein Biotech, a maker of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, from Crucell for about $12 million. Crucell obtained the firm as part of its recent acquisition of Berna Biotech. Rhein Biotech is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, and employs about 45 people. Dynavax says the purchase provides it with a European Union-certified vaccine plant and control over the production of hepatitis B surface antigen.
